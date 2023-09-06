Exclusive! Sharad Malhotra talks about upcoming projects and how he deals with negative rumors, “Nothing negative happens around me, It’s just all very positive”!

Over the years, Sharad’s fame has only grown, and he has achieved many milestones.
Sharad Malhotra

MUMBAI:   Sharad Malhotra is a well-known actor in the television industry and he has been around for more than a decade.

Recently, he was seen in the web series Ratri Ke Yatri Season 2, which streamed on MX Player and Hungama Player.

TellyChakkar recently got in touch with the actor to talk about many things.

When aksed about his upcoming projects, he said, “Many things are in the pipeline, all of whom are slowly releasing, everything has a right time and especially for the fans, they have been waiting for long time, and now like the videos are coming out, some of which are old, I am doing some new videos, I did a couple of web series and I am in talks about some projects”.

When asked about how he keeps his positive attitude going despite negativity around, he said, “Nothing negative happens around me, It’s just all very positive”.

Sharad Malhotra is one of the biggest names in the TV industry. He started his journey with the reality show ‘India's Best Cinestar Ki Khoj’ and was later seen in a show titled Princess Dollie Aur Uska Magic Bag. However, he rose to fame with his performance in the show Banoo Main Teri Dulhann which also starred Divyanka Tripathi in the lead role.

