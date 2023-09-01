Exclusive! “Sharing a screen with actors like Bharati Ji and Sumeet Sir is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity” Chinmayee Salvi on who is her favourite person on set

MUMBAI: ‘Wagle Ki Duniya - Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey’ is winning the hearts of fans with its episodes based on various social themes and stereotypes, as well as issues concerning common man.

The Wagle family consists of Rajesh Wagle (played by Sumeet Raghavan), Vandana Wagle (played by Pariva Pranati), Sakhi Wagle (played by Chinmayee Salvi), Atharva Wagle (played by Sheehan Kapahi), Radhika Wagle (played by Bharati Achrekar), and Srinivas Wagle (played by Aanjjan Srivastav).

One of the most loved characters in the show is Sakhi, who is played by Chinmayee Salvi. The viewers are liking Chinmayee's stellar performance.

She is known for her work in the Marathi industry as well.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Chinmayee and had an interesting conversation.

Do tell us about some of your fan interactions.

I am so overwhelmed with all the love I have been receiving from my fans all around. I get so many messages everyday via various social media platforms. I thank you all from the depths of my heart. I just want to give a big shout out to all the fans out there who have followed my work up until now. You guys are just amazing!

Who’s your favourite person the set?

I don't think that I can point out just one person. Everyone on the set is so amazing. Sharing a screen with actors like Bharati Ji and Sumeet Sir is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, and I can’t thank my stars enough. Every moment that I have spent with them is special, and we continue to make memories that we will cherish for life.

Are you good at studies? How do you keep a balance between your work and studies?

Thankfully I had already completed my graduation before landing on this project. So, I am only working right now.

This was our conversation with Chinmayee salvi.

