Exclusive: Shark Tank India season 3 to wrap shooting for the show on December 16?

While there are a number of new shows and concepts that are to be launched on television in the fiction space, the reality television shows are the ones which rule the weekend slot. One of such shows was Shark Tank India which gave the audience a fresh take on the potential businesses and talent that India possesses.

As reported, Shark Tank India Season 3 is set to premiere in January 2024. Registrations for pitchers have already opened. However, there’s a surprise for the audience this year. A new shark will join the judges' panel.

The third season will witness Ritesh Agarwal, Founder and CEO of OYO Rooms will join the sharks on the show. So, the sharks on the show for Shark Tank India 3 will include Aman Gupta (Co-Founder and CMO of boAt), Namita Thapar (Executive Director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals), Amit Jain (CEO and Co-founder - CarDekho Group, InsuranceDekho.com), Anupam Mittal (Founder and CEO of Shaadi.com – People Group), Vineeta Singh (Co-Founder and CEO of SUGAR Cosmetics) and Peyush Bansal (Founder & CEO of Lenskart.com) along with all-new shark Ritesh Agarwal (Founder and CEO, OYO Rooms).

The show typically involves pitchers pitching their unique ideas and innovations to the judges, more commonly known as Sharks.

Well, we now have news that the third season of the show will apparently culminate its shoot on December 16.

Yes, the team will wrap its shoot on December 16 and will air in January 2024.

