Exclusive: Shark Tank India season 3 to wrap shooting for the show on December 16?

Shark Tank India Season 3 is set to premiere in January 2024. Registrations for pitchers have already opened. However, there’s a surprise for the audience this year. A new shark will join the judges' panel.
Submitted by ShachiTapiawala on Tue, 12/12/2023 - 16:50
Shark Tank India season 3

MUMBAI : It’s raining news on TellyChakkar!

While there are a number of new shows and concepts that are to be launched on television in the fiction space, the reality television shows are the ones which rule the weekend slot. One of such shows was Shark Tank India which gave the audience a fresh take on the potential businesses and talent that India possesses. 

Also Read: Shark Tank India Season 3 : Exclusive! Edelweiss Mutual Fund MD and CEO Radhika Gupta is one of the Sharks in the upcoming season

As reported, Shark Tank India Season 3 is set to premiere in January 2024. Registrations for pitchers have already opened. However, there’s a surprise for the audience this year. A new shark will join the judges' panel.

The third season will witness Ritesh Agarwal, Founder and CEO of OYO Rooms will join the sharks on the show. So, the sharks on the show for Shark Tank India 3 will include Aman Gupta (Co-Founder and CMO of boAt), Namita Thapar (Executive Director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals), Amit Jain (CEO and Co-founder - CarDekho Group, InsuranceDekho.com), Anupam Mittal (Founder and CEO of Shaadi.com – People Group), Vineeta Singh (Co-Founder and CEO of SUGAR Cosmetics) and Peyush Bansal (Founder & CEO of Lenskart.com) along with all-new shark Ritesh Agarwal (Founder and CEO, OYO Rooms).  

The show typically involves pitchers pitching their unique ideas and innovations to the judges, more commonly known as Sharks.

Well, we now have news that the third season of the show will apparently culminate its shoot on December 16.

Yes, the team will wrap its shoot on December 16 and will air in January 2024. 

Also Read:Wow! Shark Tank India 3 all set to return on Tv; makers share funny promo

How excited are you to watch the show? Let us know in the comment section below!
 

 

 

TellyChakkar shark tank India season 3 OYO Rooms Ritesh Agarwal aman gupta boat Namita Thapar Emcure Pharmaceuticals Amit Jain CarDekho Group InsuranceDekho.com shaadi.com SUGAR COSMETICS Peyush Bansal Lenskart.com
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
ShachiTapiawala's picture

About Author

Submitted by ShachiTapiawala on Tue, 12/12/2023 - 16:50

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Wow! Alia Bhatt’s video chatting with Spiderman actor Andrew Garfield at the Red Sea Film Festival goes viral and takes internet by storm, check it out
MUMBAI : Alia Bhatt had an amazing 2022 where not only did she have multiple hit projects like Darlings, Gangubai...
Catch Urvashi Dholakia in a new avatar in Pushpa Impossible
MUMBAI : Urvashi Dholakia's fans might be missing her on screen while watching Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa but they can catch...
Exclusive: Shark Tank India season 3 to wrap shooting for the show on December 16?
MUMBAI : It’s raining news on TellyChakkar!While there are a number of new shows and concepts that are to be launched...
Spoiler Alert! A Twist Unfolds in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Armaan and Abhira's Ring Drama
MUMBAI: In the popular Hindi TV serial "Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai" (YRKKH), a new and exciting twist has emerged in...
Exclusive! This is what Muskan Bamne aka Pakhi of Anupamaa fame had to say about quitting Anupamaa
MUMBAI : Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is topping the BARC...
Spoiler Alert! Palki's Unexpected Reaction Shakes Up Engagement Drama in Kundali Bhagya
MUMBAI: The current storyline focuses on the engagement ceremony between Shaurya and Shanaya, adding excitement to the...
Recent Stories
Alia bhatt
Wow! Alia Bhatt’s video chatting with Spiderman actor Andrew Garfield at the Red Sea Film Festival goes viral and takes internet by storm, check it out
Latest Video
Related Stories
Urvashi Dholakia
Catch Urvashi Dholakia in a new avatar in Pushpa Impossible
MUSKAN BAMNE
Exclusive! This is what Muskan Bamne aka Pakhi of Anupamaa fame had to say about quitting Anupamaa
Subuhi Joshi
Shocking! Splitsvilla’s Subuhi Joshi reveals she panicked when the hospital rejected her Mediclaim
AURRA BHATNAGAR
Exclusive! Barrister Babu actress Aurra Bhatnagar roped in for Star Plus’ Anupamaa will essay the role of grown – up little Anu ?
Prakash
Exclusive: Imlie actor Prakash Ramchandani comes on board for Shashi Sumeet Productions’ Mera Balam Thaneedar on Colors!
Doree
Doree: Wow! Check out the 6 upcoming twists of the show