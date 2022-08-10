Exclusive! Shashi Sumeet Productions’s Dhruv-Tara finally gets s new launch Date! Details Inside!

Sony SAB’s show Dhruv Tara which was all set to be launched on 20th February was delayed due to reasons unknown and fans had been waiting eagerly to watch it.
TellyChakkar brings you the exclusive update that the show Dhruv Tara will air on 27th February on Sony SAB. 

'Dhruv Tara' is a romantic drama that revolves around Dhruv and Tara, who are from two different eras. Tara, a princess from the 17th century, travels through time and arrives in the present day, where she meets Dhruv.

Featuring an ensemble cast of Ishaan Dhawan, Riya Sharma, Narayani Shastri, Yash Tonk, and Krishna Bharadwaj among others, Dhruv Tara is touted to be an enticing show that will capture viewers' hearts with Dhruv and Tara’s budding romance which seems impossible at first given their distinct worlds and perspectives. With this exciting new offering, Sony SAB builds on its commitment to produce high-quality good content that appeals to audiences of all ages.

At the onset the show unveils 17th century Princess Tarapriya (played by Riya Sharma) who is a secret Vaidya, her brother Prince Mahaveer (Krishna Bharadwaj) and their father, King Udaybhaan (Yash Tonk). Meanwhile, in the present day, Dhruv (played by Ishaan Dhawan) is seen in Agra near the Taj Mahal when an unidentified dupatta from the 17th century lands on him. The week also showcases how Tara’s mother Rani Kanupriya (played by Narayani Shashtri) advises Tara to travel into the 21st century to find a cure for her brother’s illness.

