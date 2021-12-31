Exclusive: Shashi Sumeet’s new show to REPLACE Shark Tank India on Sony TV

MUMBAI: Sony Entertainment Television’s non-fiction show Shark Tank India, produced by STUDIO NEXT which replaced Kaun Banega Crorepati and got launched on 20 December will wrap up by mid of January.

According to our sources, Shashi Sumeet Productions’ upcoming show will take place of Shark Tank India either at 9 or 9.30PM. The channel is also working on a new show and both the projects will take place of Shark Tank India by mid of January 2022.

Shashi Sumeet’s new show will star Udaan fame Vijayendra Kumeria and Vidhi Pandya in the lead roles.

(Also read: Exclusive: India’s Got Talent judges to grace India’s Best Dancer 2’s finale episode)

About Shark Tank India, Sony Pictures Networks India has acquired the rights for the Indian adaptation of the globally successful business reality format – Shark Tank and this is its first season in India. Geared up to invest in these potential businesses and nurture the country’s business aspirants from all walks of life are the ‘Sharks’ who are successful entrepreneurs themselves.

In 2022, Sony TV will bring India’s Got Talent replacing India’s Best Dancer 2. The show is all set to return to the small screen from January 15, 2022.

TellyChakkar will soon update our readers with further developments. Stay tuned!

(Also read: Exclusive: Sunny Leone, Mika, Toshi Sharib grace Sony TV’s The Kapil Sharma Show)