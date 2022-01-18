EXCLUSIVE! Shashwat Tripathi and Sandeep Sharma JOIN the cast of Colors' Swaran Ghar

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with an exciting update from the digital world.

Popular couple Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta who turned producers with Colors’ show Udaariyaan which has become quite popular among the masses and is the no one show on the channel are working on another show under their banner Dreamiyata for Colors This new show will also be shot in Chandigarh.

We hear that the show will be apparently on the lines of the famous film Baghban. Now the exclusive news is that Shashwat Tripathi and Sandeep Sharma will play Sangeeta and Ronit's sons in Swaran Ghar.

A source close to the show revealed that the story shall revolve around Ajay and Sangeeta in the show, and Ronit Bose Roy shall play a pivotal cameo of Sangeeta's husband in the show. It is out that the cameo shall be only for 10-12 days and then the story shall begin with Ajay being Sangeeta's lover. The story is set for a middle-aged couple.

