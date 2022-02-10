EXCLUSIVE! Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani's Debattama Saha BAGS Arvind Babbal's upcoming show on Zee Tv

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with an exciting update from the Telly world.

Also read: HIGH DRAMA! Tere Bina Jiya Jaye Na: Daksh’s main game

While every day, our diligent scribes are fishing for the latest updates and ongoings in the Television industry to bring to our readers, today, we bring to you yet another piece of exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

We had exclusively updated about Aashish Bhardwaj bagging the show, now the exclusive news is that Debattama Saha has been locked for Producer Arvind Babbal's upcoming show on Zee TV is in the lead role. We haven't received the premise of the show or any details on his character yet.

The show is based on the popular Bengali show Mithai, and the shoot is all set to begin in Mathura.

Debattama Saha is the most popular and prominent name in the Bengali and Hindi industry. She started her career with the show E Amar Gurudakshina aired on Colors Bangla. Debattama made her debut in the Hindi television show Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein aired on Sony TV. She has made her mark in the Hindi entertainment industry too. Moreover, she played the lead role of Anokhi Bhalla in the Star Plus television series Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani opposite Karanvir Sharma. Fans loved her performance in the show.

Also read: Tere Bina Jiya Jaye Na: HIGH DRAMA!!! Krisha on a move to UNCOVER Maya

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com