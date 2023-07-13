EXCLUSIVE! Sheetal Maulik on being picky about work after Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: “I have to be choosy because it makes no sense just to do whatever I get, I will continue to be like this as that's my nature”

Sheetal's character became instantly popular among the fans and she is still fondly remembered for her role and fans dearly miss her presence in the show.
Sheetal Maulik

MUMBAI : Sheetal Maulik was last seen in Star Plus' popular show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. 

The actress portrayed the role of Sonali Chavan in the drama series. 

While the star cast has already made an exit, the new cast is already being loved by the viewers.

Well, the viewers are surely going to miss the old star cast.

On this note, TellyChakkar got an exclusive chance to interact with Sheetal.

When asked if she would like to be a bit choosy while picking up offers at this point in her career, she said, ''An actor always has lots of expectations from themselves. This will always be there. Once the actor starts adjusting or taking things just the way it is, then that is the end of it. Wherever I feel the things are balanced, I will take that opportunity. I have to be choosy because it makes no sense just to do whatever I get. As an actor, I have always been choosy. I will continue to be like that as that's my nature."

Further revealing her views on playing negative or negative roles, she said, ''The nature of the character does not matter to me. But I should get a chance to perform it uniquely. This is my biggest concern.''

Lastly, talking about her views on screen space and how much it matters to her, Sheetal said, ''Yes, that is always my criteria. I would love to do quality projects even if it is just for 6 months. It should be very different. Being an actor, if you are not getting the required screen space, then he would not be able to show his talent. That was one main reason, I was very skeptical doing nothing after certain projects.''

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

