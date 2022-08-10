EXCLUSIVE! Sheetal Maulik on her character Sonali in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: I think she is the only one who hasn't flipped yet in the show

Apart from Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Sheetal has previously been a part of many popular shows like Gutur Gu, Yeh Unn Dinon Ki Baat Hai, Jo Biwi Se Kare Pyaar, Pyar Ki Luka Chupi and many more.
Sheetal Maulik is currently seen in Star Plus

Actress Sheetal Maulik is currently seen in Star Plus' popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.

The talented diva is playing the role of Sonali Chavan in the show and is paired opposite Mridul Kumar.

Well, Sheetal has become a household name for her character Sonali as she is doing total justice to it.

in an exclusive interview with TellyChakkar, Sheetal spoke in length about her character in the show and much more.

How has your character shaped up till now in the show as per your opinion?

If you see Sonali, I think she is the only character who has not yet flipped. She has always been the same and continues to do so. Even if she says something nice, there is always a motive behind it. As a character, she wants the same thing from the beginning and she is still struggling for it.

Are you expecting any changes in Sonali in the future track and if she plays all her games face-to-face rather than doing things behind everyone's back?

I don't know if something like this will ever happen in the storyline because Sonali is a two-faced character. She doesn't have guts. She wants to be in everyone's good books. If Sonali will openly flaunts her personality then it will bring a very good twist to her character.

The viewers are in love with the cute nok-jhok between Sonali and Karishma. They have seen how the dynamics between them have changed. Will the viewers see a good bond between you both?

(Laughs) No, no! All this will happen in the parallel universe. This nok-jhok will always continue to happen and that is the flavour of our character.

Well said, Sheetal!

