Exclusive! Sheetal Maulik on making an exit from Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: The creatives tried a lot to see if my role fits with the new story, but it didn't work out

Sheetal Maulik became a household name for her role as Sonali in Star Plus' show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.
Submitted by Harmisha Chauhan on Fri, 06/23/2023 - 13:18
MUMBAI: Ever since the viewers have known about the leap happening in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein, the show is constantly in the news.

First, the news about the leads not being a part of the show surfaced. 

Later, it was known that even the supporting star cast will make an exit.

Sheetal Maulik is one of them, who will be making an exit from the show.

The actress played the role of Sonali in it. 

She became a household name for her character and the viewers have always praised her for the same.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Sheetal, who spoke about her exit and much more 

There is a lot of hype about actors exiting Ghum. What do you have to say about it?

Yes, all of us are leaving. We are a part of this show for almost two and a half years now. Whoever thought that they don't fit the age bracket to play the role after the leap, decided to quit. I told the makers that I'll be interested in continuing if there is some meat in my role. The creatives tried a lot to see if my role fits with the new story, but it didn't work out. A new family is entering the show. I don't know how I would fit in all those things. But then, things were not working out and I decided to move on as it would be the right time to make an exit. But again, I had to take this decision with a very heavy heart. It was really difficult to move on from this show. But for now, yes, I am leaving. 

You have been constantly working for the show for a very long time. But now that the journey is going to get over, so are you going to take a break or jump on to your next project?

No, I am certainly not going to take a break. I am a workaholic. I just love to keep myself busy and sane. But, I will wait for a good opportunity. However, if I get a good role, I'll quickly start working. This show has really given me a place in the industry, so, I don't want to ruin it. I will try my best to do something really good after this. 

What kind of roles are you expecting coming your way, as actors often get typecast?

Actually, whatever offers I have got till now, are for positive roles and it is quite surprising. My role here was not completely negative. There was a mixture of comedy in it. I just have to think and take the next step.

