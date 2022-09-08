Exclusive! Sheetal Ranjankar and Alka Singh bag Rashmi Sharma Telefilms' next on Dangal TV

The details regarding their roles and also the details regarding the show’s title are not yet revealed to us.

We have an exclusive update regarding a new show on Dangal TV.

Well, the show is bankrolled by Rashmi Sharma Telefilms.

Actresses Sheetal Ranjankar and Alka Singh have bagged Rashmi Sharma Telefilms' next on Dangal TV.

The details regarding the roles of Alka and Sheetal and also the details regarding the show’s title are not yet revealed to us.

Acclaimed producer Rashmi Sharma, maker of well-known television shows such as Saath Nibhana Saathiya part 1 and 2, Sasural Simar Ka 1 and 2, and Swaragini, Sanjog and more has gained immense appreciation for the kind of work she has done on TV.

Talking about the production house, Rashmi Sharma Telefilms is an Indian company which produces films, Indian soap operas, comedy, and historical and mythological programmes in several Indian languages.

How excited are you about this upcoming show on Dangal TV?

Do let us know your views.

