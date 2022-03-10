Exclusive! Sheezan Khan reveals the celebrity that he would like to work with, Check it out

Sheezan Khan

MUMBAI: Sheezan M Khan is giving an amazing performance in the Sab TV show Alibaba - Dastaan-E-Kabul, which hit the small screens on 22nd August.

The show also stars Tunisha Sharma in the lead role who plays the character of princess Mariam. Meanwhile, Sheezan is seen as Alibaba on the show. 

The show is inspired from the popular story of Alibaba and the 40 chor and it has created quite a buzz.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Sheezan who spoke about his past experiences and throwback memories.

One prank in your childhood that you played or someone played on you?

I remember someone had played a prank on me. I was probably 6-7 years old when I was in Meerut, at my grandmother’s house and there used to be power cut in the evenings and mornings. So once I slept in the afternoon and I got up from a deep sleep that I couldn’t figure out if it’s the same day or the next day.

I got up and asked for breakfast and they all thought that I feel it’s morning and so they made breakfast for me making me believe that it really was morning.  Later i came to know that it’s the same day.

Share your fondest memories from the shooting days?

All my memories are beautiful but everytime you’re on the first day of your project, you get little nervous and it’s always memorable. Even on the first day of shooting Alibaba when I had a scene with the kids. I was so nervous and it was very memorable for me.

Share your story of the moment when you felt like a celebrity?

Recently, I was right on the street below my gym. I had got out of the car to take something from the dickey. So a man asked me if I am Alibaba and I said yes. He asked me if he can take a picture with me and I agreed. Felt good.

What was your life changing moment?

When I decided that I’m going to become an actor. My first audition was really bad. I get goose bumps even now when I think about it. But the first project that I had done in my childhood, I had decided after the project that I’ll do this for sure.

What’s that one lie you always tell?

If I say it everyone will come to know and that lie won’t be of any use for me. So i’d like to skip this one.

One word that you use the most?

Allah.

One thing that would always be found in your dabba?

Now in my tiffin you would always find diet food like fruits, eggs, etc.

A hairstyle from your childhood that you simply hated?

There was a show, Shaka Laka Boom Bom in which the kid who’s name was Sanju, so his hairstyle was the worst one that I used to have.

Your favourite dress from your childhood would be?

Since I was a kid I was always into wearing something that’s comfortable. So I used to wear like shorts and loose t-shirts. Even today I wear the same type of clothes.

A habit of yours that is hard to let go?

I keep playing sometimes with my hair or beard.

A celebrity that you miss or wish to have worked with?

Recently if there’s a celebrity that I would like to work with would be Aditi Pohankar.

Watch the interview below:

 


