Exclusive! Sheezan Khan roped in for Shashi Sumeet's next on Star Plus?

Shashi- Sumeet Production is known for their unique show and now they are coming up with a new show on Star Plus. Sheezan Khan might be playing the lead in the show.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 12/25/2023 - 15:23
SHEEZAN Khan

Many shows are been launched these days with very interesting and innovative scripts. 

Shashi Mittal and Sumeet Mittal are well-known producers of the television industry. 

They are known for producing shows like Pehredaar Piya Ki, Meet Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet, Dhruv Tara, Punar Vivah, Dil Se Dil.

The production house is coming up with a new untitled show for Star Plus.

As per sources, Sheezan Khan has been roped in for the show. 

Not much is known about his role but he will be playing a pivotal role in the serial.

The actor had been in news for various reason especially for Tunisha Sharma's  case. 

He was last seen in the show Ali Baba which aired on Sab Tv, he was then seen in the reality show "Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13" 

Well,  Sheezan post Khatro had a small role in Colors show " Chand Jalne Laga" and now if things work out he will be seen in this show.

Are you excited to see Sheezan in a new role. 

Let us know in the comments below. 

Not much is known about the show, but soon, a formal announcement would be made by the production house.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

Sheezan Khan Ali Baba SAB TV Shashi - Summet Productions Punar Vivah TellyChakkar
About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 12/25/2023 - 15:23

