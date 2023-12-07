Exclusive! Sheezan Khan will NOT be a part of Dreamiyata’s Udaariyaan on Colors! Here’s what sources have to say!

MUMBAI : Udaariyaan is an Indian television drama series that airs on Colors TV. There will be some intriguing turns and turns in the next episode. The audience is enthralled by the cast's superb performance. With each new episode, the show becomes more intense.

We gave you the update that the show will be taking another major leap and now, kids are going to enter the show again.

And the story will focus on the children of Nehmat, Harleen, and Ekam.

The show has taken a four-year leap and has completed over 700 episodes. We also gave you an exclusive update, that Viviaan D’sena track has come to an end on the show.

There have been reports that Alibaba Dastaan-E-Kabul, and Sheezan Khan, were approached for the how, and the news created quite a buzz.

TellyChakkar is back with another exclusive update.

As per sources, Sheezan will not be a part of the show Udaariyaan post the leap.

The reason, sources say is because he does not want to be a part of any running shows. He has been offered many interesting projects and he is taking his time,s carefully picking the role that his fans will love.

Sheezan is looking for a project that will sparinterestet in his fans and that offers something new. Plus, in our humble opinion, with his new reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 airing so soon, it makes sense for him to be looking for a role that feels right to him.

But fans of the actor do miss him on the screen and can’t wait to see him back.

Meanwhile, Udaariyaan has become of the staple shows of Colors, raking in viewers and loyal audiences for many years, It will be interesting to see if the current actors stay onboard after the leap.

What do you think about the show taking another leap?

