Exclusive: Shehnaaz and Paras SAVE these suitors from NOMINATIONS

MUMBAI: Post the success of Bigg Boss 13, Colors’ rolled out a new show titled Mujhse Shaadi Karoge featuring Bigg Boss 13 finalists Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra.

The show is on the lines of a swayamvar wherein Paras and Shehnaaz hunt for their prospective life partners.

Soon, the show will have a nomination where the perspective bride and grooms will get a chance to perform with Shehnaaz and Paras. And Paras and Shehnaaz will get the powers to save two suitors. According to our sources, Indeep will dance with Shehnaaz on Naah Goriye while Rohan along with Shehnaaz sing Hauli Hauli. While, Sanjjanaa will dance with Paras on Kinna Sona and Jasleen will perform with Paras on Tareefan!

We hear that Shehnaaz will save Rohanpreet Singh and Indeep Bakshi while Balraj Syal, Mayur Verma, and Dr Mayank Agnihotri get nominated.

On the other hand, Paras will save Sanjjanaa Galrani and Jasleen Matharu and Heena Panchal, Ankita Shrivastav, and Navdeesh Kaur get nominated.