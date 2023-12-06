Exclusive! Shehnaaz Gill and Nawazuddin Siddiqui locked in for a project together

MUMBAI :Tellychakkar has always been in the forefront in bringing you the exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

Shehnaaz Gill is one of the most loved personalities on television. The singer-turned-actress has a massive fan following. She rose to fame with her stint in Bigg Boss, where she emerged as the third runner-up.

Her friendship with late actor Siddharth Shukla grabbed headlines, and audiences loved watching them together.

They would fondly call them SidNaaz. Their bond in the Bigg Boss house was the highlight of the season, and further on, they kept their special bond even outside the house.

She was seen in many music videos, which have created history in terms of viewership.

Shehnaaz has a massive fan following. She is loved by one and all. Post her stint in Bigg Boss, she became Salman’s favourite and his fondness is still seen.

Shehnaaz debuted in Saalman Khan’s movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

On the other hand, Nawazuddin Siddiqui is a huge name in the movie industry and he is known as a versatile actor of the entertainment industry.

Recently, he grabbed the headlines for his personal tiff with his wife which is out in the public.

The actor today is no less than huge star in the Indian film industry.

As per sources, both Shehnaaz Gill and Nawazuddin Siddiqui has been locked in for a project together, though what project they would be coming together is still unknown.

But the is the first time that Shehnaaz and Nawazuddin would be coming together on screen and the fans are super excited to see them together.

Recently, Shehnaaz had expressed that she would like to have Nawazuddin on her show as her guest and the actor went on the show and they had a good interview.

Well, it will be interesting to see Shehnaaz and Nawazuddin in a project together.

