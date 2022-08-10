Exclusive! Shehzad Sheikh talks about Quitting ‘Sindoor Ki Keemat’, says ‘ I have done my part, so it’s been a good run”

MUMBAI:Dangal TV's Sindoor Ki Keemat is doing extremely well on television and the audience is hooked on the show. The drama series is bankrolled by Gul Khan and Karishma Jain.

It stars Vaibhavi Hankare and Shehzad Sheikh in the lead roles.

Fans of the show, love a lead couple of the show but we have some bad news for the fans of the lead, Shehzad as he is quitting the show.



The rumor mill was abuzz with the news of Shehzad quitting or being replaced circulating for a bit.



Some sources from the set even said that it was because that Shehzad was throwing a lot of tantrums which is why he was being replaced.



But nothing was ever confirmed. TellyChakkar reached out to the actor to talk about the reports of him quitting and he confirmed the news.



Talking about his decision he said, “ Yes, it is correct, I will be leaving. It is the first show that I have done as a lead, it is a very successful show, we have completed 500 episodes on it and I think that it is a really really good run in terms of everything. I am very happy with the kind of work that I have done, I am very happy with the story. And now I think its just time to move on to other projects, other passions, and its because of all the good reasons, you know this was the first production house that I worked with. It is completely amicable and no drama, we’ve completed the full story, we have shot so much that the story is also done, we are just adding on to it, and it’s doing really well for itself and I think it has reached a point where I also need to start to looking for something else, because I have done my part, so it’s been a good run”.



Further talking about his association with Four Lions he said, “I worked with Four Lions before and this was my first show as a lead and I am very grateful for that opportunity and hopefully I will work with Four Lions soon enough”.



While, Shehzad has said that there has been no drama and it was a mutual decision. And he also hinted that this could the end of the show as well. But we have heard through the grapevine that the makers are looking for a replacement.



Whatever be the case, fans of Shehzad will definitely miss him on the show.



