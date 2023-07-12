Exclusive! Shekhar is intelligent and also very humourous, that is the beauty of my character: Hitendra Singh Bohara

In an exclusive conversation with TellyChakkar, Jitendra shared insights about his experience shooting for the show and his bond with Arjit and Sriti.
Submitted by ShachiTapiawala on Thu, 12/07/2023 - 17:31
Shekhar

MUMBAI: Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye recently went on-air and the audience cannot have enough of the show already. The show stars Arjit Taneja and Sriti Jha in the leading roles of Virat and Amruta. Jitendra Singh Bohara plays an integral role in the show.

In an exclusive conversation with TellyChakkar, Jitendra shared insights about his experience shooting for the show and his bond with Arjit and Sriti. (Also Read: High Drama: Amruta stops Rajveer and Nimrit’s engagement in Zee TV’s Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye!)

He shared, “I play the role of Shekhar, Virat’s childhood friend who is extremely close to him. Shekhar has been staying with Virat’s family from childhood. They shift from Punjab to Mumbai and they he too moves with them. Virat crosses paths with Amruta and Shekhar plays a cupid for them. He is intelligent and also very humourous. The show has launched recently and the TRP’s have come out good, so hopefully the response will pick up in a better way.”

When asked about his bond with Arjit and Sriti, Jitendra said, “I share a very good bond with both Arjit and Sriti. Both the actors are extremely good performers and I personally share a very good connection with them. I am thoroughly enjoying shooting with the entire team of Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye.”

TellyChakkar also asked Jitendra as to what does he like most about his character in the show.

He expressed, “They way Shekhar handles situations and balances issues with seriousness while maintaining a light hearted momentum is something which I love most about this role. I have been learning many accents as have to swing between Punjabi and Mumbai accent is something which is challenging and enjoyable at the same time.” (Also Read: Sriti dons a kashta, grooves to Pinga for Zee TV’s Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye!)

Well said Jitendra!

Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye Zee TV Arjit Taneja Sriti Jha Jitendra Singh Bohara Instagram TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
ShachiTapiawala's picture

About Author

Submitted by ShachiTapiawala on Thu, 12/07/2023 - 17:31

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Woah! Animal actress Tripti Dimri is sparkling beauty in this new photoshoot
MUMBAI: Actress Tripti Dimri is getting some amazing response from the fans and audience for her recently release movie...
Big Twist: Rajveer plays the victim card and proves Amruta as the villain; gets engaged with Nimrit in Zee TV’s Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye!
MUMBAI: Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye on Zee TV has recently launched and the show is already presenting a high voltage...
Exclusive! “I am really looking forward to action or horror projects” Tanya Maniktala
MUMBAI: Actress Tanya Maniktala has been grabbing the attention of the fans and winning the hearts of them with her...
Must Read! Will Ranbir Kapoor inaugurate the 600 crore with the movie Animal?
MUMBAI: Movie Animal that has Ranbir Kapoor in the leading role is getting some fantastic response from the fans and...
Bigg Boss Season 17: Exclusive! Arun Srikanth Mahasetty wins the immunity task uses the power for the week
MUMBAI: Bigg Boss Season 17 is getting interesting with each passing week as the fights and drama is going on and is...
Exclusive! The makers have understood that the audience is attracted to the thrill factor and are churning out content around the same: Teri Meri Doriyaann actor Tushar Dhembla
MUMBAI: Teri Meri Doriyaann is one of the most loved shows on Star Plus.The show stars Vijayendra Kumeria and Himanshi...
Recent Stories
Tripti
Woah! Animal actress Tripti Dimri is sparkling beauty in this new photoshoot
Latest Video
Related Stories
Bigg Boss
Bigg Boss Season 17: Exclusive! Arun Srikanth Mahasetty wins the immunity task uses the power for the week
Tushar
Exclusive! The makers have understood that the audience is attracted to the thrill factor and are churning out content around the same: Teri Meri Doriyaann actor Tushar Dhembla
Dipika Kakar
Aww! Dipika Kakar captures heartwarming moments of Shoaib Ibrahim with son Ruhaan
Vivek Dahiya
Big Revelation! Vivek Dahiya admits being in a lot of pressure as he was addressed as Divyanka Tripathi’s husband
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai
BARC Ratings! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai sees a huge drop in TRP; Shiv Shakti Tap Tyaag Tandav sees a high TRP; Bigg Boss sees a dip in ratings; Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin tops the list followed by Imlie, Anupamaa, TMKOC and SSTTT
BIGG BOSS SEASON 17
Bigg Boss Season 17 : Shocking! Isha Malviya gets into a physical fight with Abhishek Kumar would she get eliminated from the show?