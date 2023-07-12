Exclusive! Shekhar is intelligent and also very humourous, that is the beauty of my character: Hitendra Singh Bohara

MUMBAI: Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye recently went on-air and the audience cannot have enough of the show already. The show stars Arjit Taneja and Sriti Jha in the leading roles of Virat and Amruta. Jitendra Singh Bohara plays an integral role in the show.

In an exclusive conversation with TellyChakkar, Jitendra shared insights about his experience shooting for the show and his bond with Arjit and Sriti.

He shared, “I play the role of Shekhar, Virat’s childhood friend who is extremely close to him. Shekhar has been staying with Virat’s family from childhood. They shift from Punjab to Mumbai and they he too moves with them. Virat crosses paths with Amruta and Shekhar plays a cupid for them. He is intelligent and also very humourous. The show has launched recently and the TRP’s have come out good, so hopefully the response will pick up in a better way.”

When asked about his bond with Arjit and Sriti, Jitendra said, “I share a very good bond with both Arjit and Sriti. Both the actors are extremely good performers and I personally share a very good connection with them. I am thoroughly enjoying shooting with the entire team of Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye.”

TellyChakkar also asked Jitendra as to what does he like most about his character in the show.

He expressed, "They way Shekhar handles situations and balances issues with seriousness while maintaining a light hearted momentum is something which I love most about this role. I have been learning many accents as have to swing between Punjabi and Mumbai accent is something which is challenging and enjoyable at the same time."

Well said Jitendra!