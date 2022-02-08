Exclusive! Shenaaz Gill to grace India’s Got Talent Season 9?

MUMBAI: India's Got Talent is an Indian reality television series on Sony TV. The show follows the global Got Talent format, in which contestants audition in front of three judges and a studio audience.

Up until the semi-final and final rounds, the judges decide whether or not a contestant advances in the competition. During the semi-final and final rounds, viewers vote on which contestants will advance.

Season 9 of India's Got Talent is hosted by Arjun Bijlani, and the judges of the show are actresses Kirron Kher and Shilpa Shetty; rapper Badshah; and lyricist, poet, and screenwriter Manoj Muntashir.

The talent has not only shocked the judges but also the audiences and the talent on the show is commendable.

Last weekend the show got its top 14 contestants and the performance this year is terrifying.

Today, Shehnaaz and Shilpa Shetty were clicked by the paps and the audience is speculating that the actress may be gracing the show as a celebrity guest on the show there is no confirmation on the same.

The actress these days is grabbing the headlines as she had paid a tribute to late actor Siddarth Shukla on Bigg Boss 15 finale and that’s what the audience have loved and are speaking off.

Her approach on Bigg Boss had grabbed a lot of eyeballs as she also made host Salman Khan cry and that became the highlight of the show.

Well, we are sure that if Shehnaaz is gracing the show it going to be filled with a lot of entertainment factors.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood stay tuned to TellyChakkar.