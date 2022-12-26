EXCLUSIVE! Shezaan Khan’s sister Shafaq Khan talks about his brother arrest in Tunisha Sharma's suicide case

MUMBAI :Sheezan Khan has become a popular name in the industry. He began his acting career in 2013 with the historical drama Jodha Akbar; in 2016, he was a part of the show Silsila Pyaar Ka.

He appeared in Pavitra: Bharose Ka Safar in 2021 as Aarya. He is most known for his roles as young Akbar/Sultan Murad Mirza in Jodha Akbar and currently as Ali Baba in Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul on Sab TV.

Tunisha Sharma, lead of Ali Baba: Dastan E Kabul, committed suicide on December 24, 2022, by hanging herself on the Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul set.

Sheezan was booked for abetment to suicide and got arrested the next day after his rumoured girlfriend and co-star Tunisha Sharma’s mother filed a case against him. The actors were said to be in a relationship.

Shezaan has two elder sisters, Falaq Naaz and Shafaq Naaz. Shafaq Naaz is an Indian television actress and trained Kathak dancer, known for her role of Kunti in Mahabharat and Mayuri in Chidiya Ghar.

Tellychakkar recently got in touch with the actress and spoke about Shezaan’s arrest and Tunisha’s suicide.

She said, “We all are not in a very correct frame of mind to talk about anything. It is difficult for all of us and we are also trying to digest whatever is happening. Sheezan is already there and is cooperating with the police officials. He is trying to cooperate as much as he can. Give us some time to understand everything. Whatever happens, we should have faith in our judicial system that the truth will come out and will be justified.”

Talking about the show Ali Baba: Dastan E Kabul, the shoot has been put at halt. The makers might start looking for new lead actors soon. They might replace Shezaan Khan owing to the legal issues the actor is facing at the moment.

