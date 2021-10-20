EXCLUSIVE! 'Shiju was my sister and Ketkiji was my mother in Behnein, we reunited in Balika Vadhu 2' Sunny Pancholi shares AMUSING ANECDOTES with his co-actors and more

MUMBAI: Balika Vadhu 2 on Colors is one of the most loved shows on television today. The show is back with a second instalment by popular audience demand and while the first season focused on a Rajasthani backdrop of child marriage, this season focuses on a Gujarati background on the same subject.

Apart from the cuties Shreya and Vansh playing Jigar and Anandi in the show, the adorable couple Premji and Sejal have won immense love in the show. We got in touch with Sunny Pancholi aka Premji, he had some amusing anecdotes to share check it out.

Talking about the bond, it is already seen that onscreen you are very close to Anandi and Jigar, how is it off-screen?

We share the same bonding off-screen as well, talking about Jigar (Vansh), we have more of a friendly casual bond, we address each other Bro. So yes, we have long conversations and do a lot of masti and pranks on set. With Anandi (Shreya) it is a very loving and caring bond. How Premji hugs Anandi is the same way we greet each other with open arms every day. We surely share a strong and warm bond together.

The show has stalwarts like Ketkiji and Mehul sir, how has it been working with them?

Not a lot of them remember but I was playing Ketkiji's son in Behnein and Shiju was playing my sister in the show. Even with Mehul bhai, he played my father in Sahara One's Shorr. So yes, working with them feels like a homecoming. Ketkiji and I share a warm bond professionally and personally too. So yes, it indeed felt like a reunion working with them in Balika Vadhu 2. The characters have changed but the bond has become stronger with time.

Premji and Khimji are tight buddies on screen, tell us about Anushul and Sunny offsets.

Yes, we may be rivals or friends onscreen, but off-screen we have a great friendship. We are close to each other, share meals together. I could say that Anshul is my 3 AM friend. It is indeed a tight bond that depicts the same chemistry on screen.

Well, these bonds are indeed inseparable on and off-screen for sure.

