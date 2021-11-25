EXCLUSIVE! Shilpa Gandhi and Ashwini Shukla bags Star Bharat's Sasural Genda Phool 2

MUMBAI: Sasural Genda Phool 2 is coming up on television to entertain viewers.

The Jay Soni and Ragini Khanna starrer show has been loved by the audience in the past. Their crackling chemistry was the major highlight of the show.

The new season of the show will be produced by Ravi Ojha Productions and will be creatively helmed by Zama Habib.

The TV series in its earlier edition aired on Star Plus and now it would be Star Bharat.

The makers have retained the original star cast but the viewers will also see some new faces as some actors won't be reprising their roles.

A lot of new actors are being approached for the show.

TellyChakkar has exclusively learnt from the set that actress Shilpa Gandhi and Ashwini Shukla are roped in for the show.

Nothing much has been revealed about their characters yet.

Sasural Genda Phool 2 will see Shagun Sharma paired opposite Jay.

The show is all set to hit the small screens from 7th December onwards at 8 PM.

