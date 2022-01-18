EXCLUSIVE! Shiny Doshi shares her experience on REUNITING with the kids of Pandya Store and her special bond with Mami

MUMBAI: Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists. Fans completely relate to each character in the show and shower their love on the three couples; Shiva and Raavi often top the charts of being their favourite.

In a candid conversation with Shiny Doshi aka Dhara of Pandya Store, she shared some intriguing insights on shooting with the younger Pandya brothers and her special bond with Mami check it out:

There are characters who are blinded by trust, as a viewer, it becomes a little questionable why can't the person see?

Tv is all about it, let me be honest. There are times often in reality too when there are things right in front of you but you wouldn't want to trust them. There are times when you live in a denial and want to see only the good about the person you like. It could be your friends, your relationship. You would surely try to avoid the bad to maintain your bond with them, you begin to let go of things. On Tv of course there are things in front of you but then the storytelling is all about revealing every page of it.

How was it working back with the kids of the show?

When we came to know that the makers were bringing back the kids for an interesting track as our co-stars have been Covid Positive or unwell. We shot flashbacks with the kids again, It was such a nostalgic moment for all of us. When they came to the set, they ran to my room screaming 'Dhara di' and hugged me. They have all grown tall, in just a few months. I was like, 'guys you all have grown taller', seeing them after 6-8 months was very nostalgic.

It would seem a little alone on set?

Not really, I have Mami aka Pallavi Rao with me, she is my favourite on the set. The best part is when there are more scenes of Dhara and Mami, so when you shoot with your favourite person it is all the more fun. I share a really special bond with her. I am missing Simran, Akshay and all but yes working with Mami brings a lot of joy to me.

Currently, Rishita dons the new avatar of Police Inspector Durga Chendi to bring proof to save Shiva and find the truth behind Anita and Kamini's alliance, will she succeed in this plan or get caught?



What do you all think?

