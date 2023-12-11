Exclusive! Shiny Doshi talks about life after Pandya Store, her diwali plans and more, “I had worked so much for 3 years that I was not used to that break”!

MUMBAI: From Saraswatichandra to Pandya Store, Shiny has had a fabulous journey in the TV industry and has managed to become one of the most popular faces with her grace and talent and her progress on the ladder of success has been remarkable.

She has been a model, a contestant on Khatron Ke Khiladi 7, and had won hearts with her performance in Pandya Store as Dhara, which was just a remarkable character for her.

But sadly for the fans, Shiny quit the show, ahead of a big generation leap, and she wanted to move on and believed that story should move forward with new characters.

But ever since the show went off-air, fans have been waiting to see what Shiny has been up to.

TellyChakkar recently caught in touch with the actress to get an update on life post Pandya Store and more.

When asked what’s been going on in her life, she said, “It’s been wonderfull, I had worked so much for 3 years that I was not used to that break after 3 years, so now that I have gotten that break initially I did not know what to do ans slowly and steadily, life is coming back to a routine, started working out and working on myself, and have been enjoying and travelling”.

Talking about her Diwali prep she opened up and said, “I have decided to go gold. I also have to attend a lot of parties, lot of my friends are throwing our parties, and I feel Diwali is that time, where I am excited to go to all my friends Diwali parties and go and play games. And whwtaver I spend on jewellery and clothes, all of that I earn by playing cards”.

When asked if there were any plans on meeting the Pandya Store Gang, she said, “So, I was speaking to Akshay (Kharodia), and I was telling him that we should plan a diwali lunch or brunch, and he told me his wife was going to be in town, so we should plan a Diwali brunch, and I have told them that, So, I hope to meet the whole Pandya Gang”.

Shiny was last seen in the show Pandya Store playing the role of Dhara.

