Exclusive! Shireen Mirza aka Mandeep of Dharampatni talks about playing a positive character and more, says “The only difficult part for me here is to play a character that is positive, because I have only played negative ones in my previous shows”

MUMBAI: Colors TV has come up with yet another interesting show Pyar Ke Saat Vachan - Dharam Patni, starring Fahmaan Khan and Kritika Yadav, Gurpreet Bedi, and Akash Jagga. The Balaji Telefilms show revolves around the lives of two different personalities, who belong to different spheres of society but are bound by fate.

Shireen Mirza plays the role of Mandeep Randhawa in the show Dharampatni. She started her career by appearing in a reality show MTV Girl's Night Out as a participant. Later she made her acting debut with the TV serial Anhoniyo Ka Andhera.

ALSO READ: Does Dharampatni’s Fahmaan Khan have a new best friend? Find out who

After this, Shireen does various shows & serials such as Yeh Kahan Aa Gaye Hum as Dr. Shireen, Gutur Gu, Yeh Hai Aashiqui, Dhhai Kilo Prem as Rashmi, and Ye Hai Mohabbatein as Simran Bhalla and was last seen in Bohot Pyaar Karte Hai before joining Dharampatni.

TellyChakkar got in touch with the actor to talk about her character, the show, and more!

Ravi has been through a tough loss, how important do you think Mandeep is going to be in anchoring and steering Ravi’s life now?

I am going to be probably the first person that he will reach out to and break down, because with men, this happens. They will not show their emotions in front of anyone but in front of their mother, they become children again. This is what Ravi and my bonding is like and that is something which will happen in the future. He is going to become a very different person and I am probably the only person standing by him, doing things for him. He would be coming and telling me how he is feeling. The only difficult part for me here is to play a character that is positive, because I have only played negative ones in my previous shows. I don’t have to raise my eyebrows, speak in different ways and do so many things.

Seeing that this is a very positive character and like you mentioned you have done negative roles only, which do you enjoy more?

For me, the journey of a positive role or the opportunity to do one has just happened now. It has just begun. But, when it comes to playing a negative role, if you tell me where to stand in a negative role and say action, I can just do it on a whim. Even my producer Sandiip sir (Sickand) from my previous show, who was also a creative on Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, said to me. When I came back to Mumbai after my marriage, he just called me up and told me what character I am playing in Bohot Pyaar Karte Hai, and he said that he was so sure that I was the best person to play that negative shade. I think that also kind of became the perception, the change was needed and I think it was the right time to change the lane. Obviously, if you have been playing a negative role for a bit, you do become comfortable in it. But I wanted to try this and I am not a negative person in real life, so I think I can play this part as well.

What would you like to say to the fans of the show who have shown immense love to the whole cast?

I just want to tell them to watch the show ‘Dharampatni' and give a lot of love to my character because there is a lot in store. Please, don’t compare it with any other character that I have done in the past, these are all different roles and remember me as Mandeep now.

Pyaar Ke Saat Vacchan .. Dharampatni airs on Colors and stars Fahmaan Khan, Kritika Yadav, Akash Jagga, Shireen Mirza, Aditi Shetty and Gurpreety Bedi in important roles.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ: Exclusive! Priya Banerjee to be replaced by Shalini Mahal in Colors TV's Pyar Ke Saat Vachan - Dharampatnii