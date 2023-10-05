EXCLUSIVE! Shireen Mirza on bagging Star Plus' popular drama series Yeh Hai Chahatein: This happened very last minute and I'm very excited to be a part of this show

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress Shireen Mirza who is currently seen in Colors' show Dharampatni has now bagged Star Plus' popular and long-running drama series Yeh Hai Chahatein.
Shireen Mirza

MUMBAI :  Shireen Mirza is popularly known for her role in Star Plus' popular drama series Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. 

The actress portrayed the role of Simmi aka Simran Bhalla in the long-running show. 

Yeh Hai Mohabbetin went off-air in the year 2019 after a successful run of 6 years. 

Ever since then, fans have been dearly missing the show. 

While many actors from Yeh Hai Mohabbatein took up new shows, Shireen too was seen in many new projects. 

She bagged Bohot Pyaar Karte Hain for Star Bharat. 

Post this show went off-air, she is currently seen in Colors' show Dharampatni. 

And now, Shireen has left her fans jumping with joy as she has joined Star Plus' popular show Yeh Hai Chahatein. Yes, you heard it right!

We at TellyChakkar already broke the news about Shireen joining the show. 

Yeh Hai Chahatein is a spin-off of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and it will be great to see Shireen being a part of both projects. 

Shireen will be portraying the role of Nitya Bajwa in the show and her entry will soon be on-air. 

Nothing much is known about Shireen's character yet. 

TellyChakkar got a quick chance to interact with Shireen where she spoke about bagging Yeh Hai Chahatein. 

She said, "This happened very last minute and I'm very excited to be a part of YHC. It’s like picking up my own favourite toy which I left some years back. I’m forever grateful to Ekta for believing in me."

Well, we will definitely get back to our viewers with many exciting details about Shireen's character in the show. 

Here's wishing Shireen all the very best for her new journey in Yeh Hai Chahatein. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

Submitted by Harmisha Chauhan on Wed, 05/10/2023 - 14:37

