Exclusive! Shiv Shakti: Tap Tyaag Taandav actor Dinesh Mehta roped in for COLORS “Pracchand Ashok”

MUMBAI : Colors is known for launching shows which have different concepts and stories which keep the audience hooked on to the show

With successful shows like Shiv Shakti - Tap Tyaag Taandav, Parineetii, Udaariyan, Neerja – Ek Nayi Pehchaan which have been loved by the audience.

Now the channel is all set to launch a new show titled “Pracchand Ashok” starring Adnan Khan and Mallika Singh.

The show will be produced by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor under the banner of Balaji Telefilms.

The show just began a few weeks ago and it’s doing pretty well and has connected with the audience.

The serial looks very promising with the way it has been picturised and shot.

The VFX of the show also looks good and appealing which is one of the USP of the show.

As per sources, Dinesh Mehta has been roped in for the show.

Not much is known about his character but he would be playing a pivotal role in the show.

Dinesh is a known actor of the television industry and he is best known for Shiv Shakti - Tap Tyaag Taandav, Santoshi Maa, Yashomati Maiyya Ke Nandlala etc.

Well, it will be interesting to see what twists and turns the actor would bring in the show.

There is no doubt that the audience are liking the show and are excited to see Adnaan Khan in a new avatar.

