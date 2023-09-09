Exclusive! Shiv Thakare breaks his silence on Archana Gautam and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary's fight

Shiv is a well known personality of the entertainment business and today he has a massive fan following. Now while interacting with the media he spoke about on Archana Gautam and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary's fight
Shiv Thakare

MUMBAI: Shiv Thakare was the winner of Bigg Boss Season 2 (Marathi), and fans loved the way he played the game.

Later, he entered the Bigg Boss Season 16 house as a contestant, playing the game well. He emerged as one of the strong contestants on the show.

His game was liked by the audience and he was considered one of the best players of the show. His fight with Archana and Priyanka had been a hot topic inside and outside the house.

His bond with Abdu is loved by the audience, and their friendship is quite loved and celebrated by all.

He was among the top two finalists and emerged as the first runner-up of the show.

He didn’t win the trophy but definitely won many hearts. Today, his fan following has jumped to another level.

These days he is grabbing the headlines for his stint in the reality show “Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13” where he aced all the stunts and faced all his fears.

Also Read: What! Check out why Daisy Shah said that Shiv Thakare is not her elder brother ; read to know more)

Recently we all know the fight between Archana Gautam and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and how the two are no longer friends.

Recently, while interacting with the media, Shiv was about the fight to which he said that "Archana is very possessive for people and the friendship she has, it's a very small thing and see within a few days they will patch up and things will be fine between them"

Well, there is no doubt that today Shiv has become a huge name in the entertainment industry and today he has a massive fan following.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 : OMG! Rohit Shetty refuses to cast Shiv Thakare due to nepotism)

