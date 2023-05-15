Exclusive! Is Shiv Thakare is gearing up for his movie debut? This is what the star has to say! Read More!

MUMBAI: Shiv Thakare was the winner of Bigg Boss Season 2 (Marathi), and the fans loved the way he played the game. His game has been liked by the audience and he was considered one of the best players on Bigg Boss 16 as well.

His bond with Nimrit, Sumbul, Abdu, and MC Stan is loved by the audience, and their friendship is loved and celebrated by everyone.

The star is all set to fulfill his dream of going to Khatron Ke Khiladi season 13 as a contestant and like many other participants, he has been getting a lot of encouraging messages and wishes.

Fans of the star are very curious to know what next big thing will he become a part of after Khatron Ke Khiladi because Shiv has mentioned that he wants to eventually act and become an actor and when we asked him that, he said, “Movies, I want to do movies that are the main path but to reach there, but I do these shows, and I did them which is why people know me. I will never push reality shows away, because I am who I am because of these shows, reality shows have given me a platform, take me from where I am to here”.

Elaborating further he said, “ No, who I am as an actor, or what I am like, will be seen in movies, shows, or on OTT platforms. Now, after Khatron when I get a couple of other projects, or If I don’t get them, I will bring them in, after which my journey as an actor will start”.

He also had a message for his fans and said “I love you all, you have made me Shiv Thakare, and now I need your blessings and hopefully what they for me to fight like a warrior, I do that and pray that I win this trophy”.

The participants have taken off and have resumed the shooting schedule for the show and the show will air soon on COLORS.

