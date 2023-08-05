Exclusive! Shiv Thakare has THIS to say about the contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13! Read to Find Out!

MUMBAI: Shiv Thakare was the winner of Bigg Boss Season 2 (Marathi), and the fans loved the way he played the game. His game has been liked by the audience and he was considered one of the best players on Bigg Boss 16 as well.

His bond with Sumbul, Abdu, and MC Stan is loved by the audience, and their friendship is loved and celebrated by everyone. Even his equation with Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia is shipped by the fans and they call them #ShivRit.

The star is all set to fulfill his dream of going to Khatron Ke Khiladi season 13 as a contestant and like many other participants, he has been getting a lot of encouraging messages and wishes.

TellyChakkar got in touch with the reality star before he started his Khatron Ke Khiladi journey and had a very candid conversation with him.

When asked about his excitement level, he said, “ I am excited but I am a little scared and a little nervous as well, it’s feeling before you sit for an exam, that I have to do it and do it well, and have fun as well, so that’s the feeling I have right now”.

He further spoke about his preparation, and said, “Like how we don’t really prepare till the last day of the exam, similarly you can’t really prepare for Khatron Ke Khiladi, all you can do is remind yourself to brace it and have fun and deal with things as they come and go”.

Talking about his fellow contestants, he said, “I think all the thirteen contestants that we have here are all competing for me, and as we have seen before people that we think will not be able to perform, usually end up surprising us the most, because the world of Khatron is different and nobody would have dealt with that in real life, be it jumping from heights, or dealt with snakes. So, really anyone can perform, I think all of them are competitors, So I just want to perform a little better”.

We have also reported that the reality star has been roped in for a Salman Khan movie.

Shiv is definitely a rising star and he has amassed a massive social media following from appearances at events to his dance reels everything he does goes viral.

