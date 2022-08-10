Exclusive! Shiv Thakare reveals how his journey would have been without Archana Gautam and why he never rebbled against MC Stan’s sexist remarks in the house, check out

Shiv was one of the strongest contestants on the show and he emerged as the first runner up of Bigg Boss 16. Tellychakkar got in touch with Shiv and asked him about the project Nimrit and he would be doing and how would his journey be without Archana.
MUMBAI :Shiv Thakare was the winner of Bigg Boss Season 2 (Marathi), and the fans loved the way he played the game.

Then, he entered the Bigg Boss Season 16 house where he was a contestant on the show and is played the game tactfully. He emerged as one of the strongest players of the show and stood the first runner up.

His game has been liked by the audience and he was considered one of the best players of the show. His fight with Archana and Priyanka has been a hot topic inside and outside the house.

His bond with Abdu was loved by the audience.

He might not have won the trophy but won many hearts and today, his fan following has jumped to another level where people respect him.

Tellychakkar got in touch with Shiv and asked him about the project Nimrit and he would be doing and how would his journey been without Archana.

What do you have to say about the music video that has been offered to Nimrit and you?

We have got many offers of music videos but we are waiting for the right time and will take the offer up. I am waiting for big names like Badshah, Neha Kakkar, Arijit Singh, etc., then it would be fun to work and the song will have some meaning.

If Archana wasn’t there in the house, how your journey would have been?

It would have been very boring as she brought some spice to the show, and if she didn’t do that then imagine how dull the show would have been.

We have always seen you respecting women but when MC Stan was passing sexist comments you never said anything. Why was this?

I feel everyone has a point of view and if I feel something is wrong it’s not necessary that the other person also should feel the same. I felt I shouldn’t cross what MC says as he is my friend and it wouldn’t look good. It’s one choice as to who smokes and who doesn’t. Never should we judge anyone by these habits, it was his point of view so I didn’t say anything. But nowadays society is changed and fewer judgments have been passed.

What is your message for your fans?

Thank You so much for all the love and support you have showered on me and for the votes. It means a lot and I promise that whenever I meet you I will click a photo, talk to you, and return that love to you.

Well, there is no doubt Shiv was a strong contestant on the show and the audience loved his game.

For more news and updates on television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ :Shiv Thakare gets a royal welcome in hometown after 'Bigg Boss 16'

