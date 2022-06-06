EXCLUSIVE! Shiva to get saved from the deadly accident in StarPlus' Pandya Store

MUMBAI: Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists. Fans completely relate to each character in the show and shower their love on the three couples; Shiva and Raavi often top the charts being their favourite.

We had exclusively revealed: Finally, Dev and Rishita realise the love that the Pandyas have for them and return to Pandya Niwas. Suman's stroke turns into a major shock for the duo and they cancel their plan of leaving Somnath. Pandyas will give a grand welcome to Dev and Rishita in Pandya Niwas after making them realise how important they are to the family. Their return will bring a lot of improvement in Suman's condition but her right hand shall stay paralysed for longer. Gombi, Dhara, and Shivi plan a grand party and puja for Dev and Rishita.

Pandyas decide to celebrate Shiva's birthday but the monetary issues also keep increasing, they decide to renovate the store but fail miserably as money and sources become the major issue for them. How will they come out of this problem?

We exclusively broke that Gautam decides to sell the village property to save their Pandya Store, to do the deal instead of Gombi, Shiva decides to go but ends up in a massive accident, the only news that comes to Pandya Niwas is that Shiva has lost his life. Will the Pandya cope with this shock? What will be Raavi's reaction?

Now the breaking news is that Shiva will get saved from the accident, he shall be injured but not dead. Who will save him is the question, are you all excited for the drama?

