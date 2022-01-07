EXCLUSIVE! Shiva gets APPLAUDED by the Government for Bravery; Pandya Parivaar receives a massive cash reward in StarPlus' Pandya Store

Dhara tries to handle him. Gautam and Dev give a warning to Jeevan Singh who grabbed their land and tell them that they’ll take the help of the police if he doesn’t give them back their land.

Fri, 07/01/2022 - 12:20
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists. Fans completely relate to each character in the show and shower their love on the three couples; Shiva and Raavi often top the charts being their favourite.
 
Currently, Dev and Gautam arrive while Rishita, Dhara and Raavi act like they’re happy. Gautam feels that Dhara is expecting a baby and that’s why she is so happy. Dhara tries to handle him. Gautam and Dev give a warning to Jeevan Singh who grabbed their land and tell them that they’ll take the help of the police if he doesn’t give them back their land.

We exclusively learnt that in the upcoming episode, we will see Rishita's Godh Bharai, Shiva decides to attend the function and he yet again takes a new disguise as a Eunuch to enter the family but this time he gets caught by Krish but he mistakes him for Shiva's bhoot, but later the family comes to know that Shiva is alive. Everyone has tears of joy to see him alive but are the problems over here or just begun for the Pandya Parivaar? 

Now the breaking is that though Shiva gets arrested but the Government leaves him and gives the Pandya Parivaar a bravery award. The money is given to them as a reward. The family realizes the bizarre amount of money they now have, this will change the fate of the whole Pandya Parivaar. 

For more updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Kinshuk Mahajan Shiny Doshi Kanwar Dhillon Simran Budharup Akshay Kharodia Mohit Parmar Alice Kaushik Krutika Desai Pandya Store StarPlus TellyChakkar
Shruti Sampat's picture

About Author

Fri, 07/01/2022 - 12:20

