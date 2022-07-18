EXCLUSIVE! Shiva Pandya aka Kanwar Dhillon loves experimenting with his hairstyles while he is a major fan of This classic combination with his outfits; Check it out

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists. Fans completely relate to each character in the show and shower their love on the three couples; Shiva and Raavi often top the charts being their favourite.



Kanwar has always been a style icon; we rang the actor to know about his style quotient, what would he wear on a date and more. You wouldn't want to miss out on the tips that he has to share:

What is your style quotient or go-to attire?

Smart casuals any day; wear a white Tshirt or Shirt with blue Denim is a perfect pair up for any occasion. I don't like to put too much energy into dressing up. I find it stressful to dress up for a wedding; I just wish someone invites me to a wedding where the dress code is jeans and Tshirt once. One outfit you can camouflage with.

Would you sport in shorts to a wedding?

I would surely do that, in fact that would be the most comfortable attire to wear for a wedding. That would be the most happening wedding for me. White tshirt or black one with blue denims with sneakers are something that I have been bonkers about since my college days.

What would you wear for a wedding function?

I like Tuxedos, and even Bandh-galas but it completely depends on the themes. These theme weddings are a major stress, everytime I have an invite, I check the theme rather than the date.

What would you wear for a casual outing?

I would pair up a comfortable outfit with Tshirt and Jeans and layer it with a shirt. I like to be comfortable. If it's a day outing you would see me in a round neck, full sleeves tshirt with joggers.

Any specific colours that you love sporting?

I love sporting black and blue. I think yellow, orange and these bright colours look positive whenever you wear them. You would find a lot of black in my wardrobe but apart from that, any bright colours for sure.

Do you experiment with your hairstyle?

Of course, I feel even the hairstyle in Pandya Store was my discovery, they didn't know what to do with Shiva, the set and spike hair is something that I did in all shows. He is someone who has no time or knowledge about setting his hair so initially, I had this uneven hairstyle for him. With time, he groomed for Raavi as the messy hair does get a little difficult to manage. It was a task for me, so now I have gone little neater with Shiva and in the recent episodes fans will see me. In school, I had the navy cut for the longest time, you would see me in many crazy hairstyles in my throwback clicks too.

Are you going to keep on growing long hair as it's a trend?

I always try to grow my hair long, but I cut them as soon as I find it difficult. I ride a lot and it is a tedious task while doing bike rides. Shampooing, conditioning and maintaining them all the time is quite tedious. I couldn't even handle Shiva's long hair, after a point long hair is quite boring as you have to keep experimenting them it gives you a mature look. I haven't even achieved the Guitarist look. It does take away a certain personality. I would grow them long if the project demands but I'd even be the first one to cut them as soon as the project gets completed.

