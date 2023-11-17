Exclusive! Shivam Khajuria aka Rohit of Yeh Rishta Kye Kehlata Hai opens up about joining the show, working with an ensemble cast, saying “If it has to be a good project then it has to be with people of different abilities, it’s like a biryani, you just w

MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is a top-tier show, and the plot is getting juicier by the day. They've thrown in another generation leap, making it one of the longest-standing shows on Indian Television.

Samridhi Shukla and Shehzada Dhami are now rocking the lead roles, joined by Anita Raj and Shruti Ulfat in some key spots. Plus, Preeti Amin is stepping into the shoes of a grown-up Akshara. Things are heating up in the showbiz world!

Actor Shivam Khajuria plays the role of Rohit in the show, and Shivam has been a part of amazing shows like Molkki and Mann Sundar.

ALSO READ: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 14th November 2023 Written Episode Update: Ruhi expresses her hatred for Akshu

TellyChakkar got in touch with the actor to talk about his character, working on a Rajan Shahi show, and more.

How did you get this part, what was the process of getting on board?

So, I was called by DKP productions, and Jeet sir, who is the casting head, so he spoke to me about a character and the storyline was different then, I was approached two months back, then, it was a different storyline, so I gave the audition and they like me when the changes in the script happened, they called me and so they told me about the changes, and if I would like to audition for the part of Rohit again and I was keen on it, and they called me for the mock shoot and they were happy and I loved the vibe there and after 2-3 days they called me for the final part.

This has been a very ensemble-focused show, and it has been a history of success, was there any hesitation in saying yes?

I love the ensemble, if it has to be a good project then it has to be with people of different abilities, it’s like a biryani, you just won’t like one set flavor, you will like some spices, some flavor, some zest, so that is what I believe that to make a good biryani you need all elements and similarly to make a good show, you would need actors who bring in different flavors, different skills and also, the whole pressure is not on you, everyone gets to be properly rested, you get to perform and put your best foot forward, and you can give time to your character and your life, so I think ensembles are very important to a show of this caliber.

What is the experience like working in a show with a legacy like Yeh Rishta?

The experience is amazing, first of all, it is a very good feeling to be a part of a show like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, which has been running for the past 15 years, with such a nice production house, a great star cast, it is one of the best shows on Star Plus, for so long and it has done so well. I feel just blessed, it's a good responsibility, and there is no nervousness as such but rather excitement.

What can we expect from your character in the show moving forward?

I think you can expect a lot of emotional depth from my character, because of the situations in which he is going to be put into, it will demand a lot of his emotional strength and full control of his heart. But people like Rohit also break down, they also feel sad, and there will be a lot of energy shifts I think it will be different from all the characters and hopefully we see a lot of variations, I also know only till a certain part.

Shivam has joined the show as Rohit in the post-leap generation of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Really!Vidya loves Armaan even more than her biological son Rohit