EXCLUSIVE! Shivangi Joshi opens up about her family vacation to Maldives, shares her views on birthday celebrations and more

Shivangi Joshi recently turned a year older and her birthday became extra special as she went on a family vacation to Maldives.
Submitted by Harmisha Chauhan on Fri, 05/19/2023 - 14:30
1

MUMBAI: Shivangi Joshi is one such actress who doesn't need any introduction. 

The actress is fondly remembered as Naira from Star Plus' popular drama series Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

Shivangi became a household name for the same and also became an overnight star. 

Well, the pretty diva recently turned a year older and her birthday became extra special as she went on a family vacation to the Maldives. 

In an exclusive interview with TellyChakkar, Shivangi shared about her holiday, birthday celebrations and much more. 

ALSO READ: Exclusive! Shivangi Joshi reveals her upcoming projects and talks about if she would do a reality show or not

You have usually kept your birthdays quite personal and not seen you partying around. What do you have to say about this?

It's not that I haven't thrown parties where I have invited a lot of industry people. Honestly, I don't have a lot of friends in the industry. We always stay in the limelight being celebrities. I feel it's right sometimes to do all this as it is also a PR thing. Everything is important to do if you are in the show business. 

But I am a very simple person and like to keep everything simple. I like to be with my family and friends. I was very happy to spend my time with my family and went on a vacation. I thought I don't need to do anything else. I will also have dinner with my close friends. So, that's how my birthday celebrations will happen this year. 

You recently went to the Maldives with your family to celebrate your birthday. What fond memories do you have from that family trip?

I have done scuba diving over there and it was just wonderful. That experience was surreal. I and my siblings did scuba diving together. My parents were very happy seeing us enjoying such precious moments together. 

A lot of your industry friends have wished you on social media. So, is it you who is personally thanking them or do you have a team who does it for you?

No, I have personally thanked them as I operate my Instagram account on my own. 

Shivangi further revealed that she reposted the post of TellyChakkar as well who wished her on her birthday and also thanked us for the same. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

ALSO READ: What! Did Mohsin Khan not wish former co-star Shivangi Joshi on her birthday? Find out the full story here


 

Shivangi Joshi Mohsin Khan Kaira Naira Star Plus Rajan Shahi DKP Balika Vadhu 2 Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 Begusarai
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Harmisha Chauhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by Harmisha Chauhan on Fri, 05/19/2023 - 14:30

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Katha Ankahee: Misunderstanding! Aarav goes to help a friend, Katha follows
MUMBAI: Sony TV’s new show ‘Katha Ankahee’ produced by Sphere Origin, is a remake of the Turkish serial “1001 Nights”....
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Woah! Abhinav tries to fulfil Abhir dream, but gets publicly humiliated
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running TV show. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning hearts...
Khatron Ke khiladi Season 13 : Wow! Nyra Banerjee gives a glimpse of what they are served for breakfast
MUMBAI :Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven...
RIP! Ayushmann Khurrana’s father Pandit P Khurrana passes away
MUMBAI: We have got the sad news that actor Ayushmann Khurrana’s father P Khurrana has passed away. He was an...
Cannes 2023: Sultry! Mrunal Thakur’s red carpet moment is what fans waited for
MUMBAI: The Cannes 2023 that kickstarted yesterday saw a plethora of celebs stun onlookers with their red carpet...
Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal: Terrible! Armaan kills Tina, Eisha and Veer seek the murderer!
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the world of entertainment.We have constantly been at the...
Recent Stories
Ayushmann Khurrana
RIP! Ayushmann Khurrana’s father Pandit P Khurrana passes away
Latest Video
Related Stories
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai
What! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Pranali Rathod reveals why she rejects Bigg Boss and Khatron Ke Khilad
Vatsal Sheth, Neha Solanki and Avinash Mishra
BREAKING! Vatsal Sheth, Neha Solanki and Avinash Mishra starrer Titli gets a NEW launch date
Rajan Shahi
WOW! Rajan Shahi dedicates a heartfelt birthday wish for Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Shivangi Joshi, which leaves her teary-eyed
SAHI
Breaking! Sriti Jha to play the lead in Rajan Shahi’s new show opposite Mohit Malik?
Sayli Salunkhe
EXCLUSIVE! Sayli Salunkhe roped in for Rajan Shahi's next on Star Plus
Sheetal Maulik on her bond with GHKKPM co-stars
EXCLUSIVE! Sheetal Maulik on her bond with GHKKPM co-stars: I feel that our tuning is out of the world and when you have good friends and co-stars, it helps to kill time on sets