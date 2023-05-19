EXCLUSIVE! Shivangi Joshi opens up about her family vacation to Maldives, shares her views on birthday celebrations and more

MUMBAI: Shivangi Joshi is one such actress who doesn't need any introduction.

The actress is fondly remembered as Naira from Star Plus' popular drama series Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

Shivangi became a household name for the same and also became an overnight star.

Well, the pretty diva recently turned a year older and her birthday became extra special as she went on a family vacation to the Maldives.

In an exclusive interview with TellyChakkar, Shivangi shared about her holiday, birthday celebrations and much more.

You have usually kept your birthdays quite personal and not seen you partying around. What do you have to say about this?

It's not that I haven't thrown parties where I have invited a lot of industry people. Honestly, I don't have a lot of friends in the industry. We always stay in the limelight being celebrities. I feel it's right sometimes to do all this as it is also a PR thing. Everything is important to do if you are in the show business.

But I am a very simple person and like to keep everything simple. I like to be with my family and friends. I was very happy to spend my time with my family and went on a vacation. I thought I don't need to do anything else. I will also have dinner with my close friends. So, that's how my birthday celebrations will happen this year.

You recently went to the Maldives with your family to celebrate your birthday. What fond memories do you have from that family trip?

I have done scuba diving over there and it was just wonderful. That experience was surreal. I and my siblings did scuba diving together. My parents were very happy seeing us enjoying such precious moments together.

A lot of your industry friends have wished you on social media. So, is it you who is personally thanking them or do you have a team who does it for you?

No, I have personally thanked them as I operate my Instagram account on my own.

