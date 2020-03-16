EXCLUSIVE! Shivangi Joshi is super excited for his debut reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, reveals she has a lot of phobias but wants to overcome them

MUMBAI: Shivangi Joshi who was last seen in Colors' show Balika Vadhu 2 as Anandi is all set to appear in the first-ever reality show of her life.

The actress has decided to participate in Colors' popular celebrity-adventure reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12.

Fans can't keep calm ever since they have come to know that Shivangi will be seen in KKK12.

The beautiful diva who is known for her girl-next-door and bubbly avatar will be showing off her adventurous side in the show.

As the show inches close, TellyChakkar had an exclusive interview with Shivangi where she spoke in length about her participation and much more.

What made you take up this show?

Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of my favourite shows. It's an amazing show and you get once in a lifetime opportunity where you get to do stunts which you wouldn't get in real life. This is one such show that not only challenges your physical but also your mental strength. I always wanted to see myself doing such a show and explore a new side of myself. It's my debut reality show.

Do you have any phobias?

I have a lot of phobias. That is why I am going for this show as I want to overcome all of them. I wouldn't want to reveal my phobias for now but I will try to face them in the show.

Which contestant according to you will be the toughest contender for you?

All of them are amazing. I am sure everyone will give their best. I would like to wish good luck to all of them and I am hoping to have a lot of fun with them.

