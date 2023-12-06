Exclusive! Shivangi Joshi talks about her upcoming show and shares her experience on working with Kushal Tandon

MUMBAI:Shivangi Joshi is one of the most popular television actresses. She has impressed viewers with her acting skills and style statements.

She rose to fame with her performance as Naira Goenka in ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’. She won hearts of the audience and became a household name.

She was last seen in ‘Balika Vadhu Season 2’ as Anandi.

She regularly connects with her fans by sharing posts on social media. Her page is full of fun-filled pictures and keeps her fans updated.

The audience loved her chemistry with Moshin Khan in YRKKH and fans fondly call them 'Kaira'.

She was also a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi, where she performed all the daredevil stunts and faced her fears.

She was last seen in COLORS show Bekaboo, where she played one of the leads in the show.

TellyChakkar got in touch with the actress and asked her about her upcoming project and her experience working with Kushal Tandon.

To which, the actress said that her upcoming show Barsaatein will air on Sony TV soon and she is super excited about it. On working with Kushal for the first time, she says that she is enjoying a lot.

Well, this is the first time that Kushal and Shivangi will be sharing screen space with each other and and fans are super excited to watch this fresh pair on television for the first time.

The show is produced by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor under the banner of Balaji Telefilms.

