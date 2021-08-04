EXCLUSIVE! Shivani Thakur bags Sony TV's next show Dhadkan

MUMBAI: Leading Television GEC Sony Entertainment Television is now gearing up to bring another show titled Dhadkan which will be a medical drama.

TellyChakkar exclusively reported about the show sometime back. It will be set on a backdrop of a hospital and its doctors. A group of 4 to 5 cast members will play prominent roles is what we hear. Interestingly, Sony TV also had a show called ‘Kuch Toh Log Kahege’ on the backdrop of doctors.

Now we hear that the show which is going to hit the TV screens anytime next month has one more addition.

Shivani Thakur will feature in the medical drama.

The actress will be essaying the character of a Doctor on the show.

Shivani has been part of various TV shows.

TellyChakkar will soon update our readers with further developments. Stay tuned!

