Exclusive! Shivanshi Das roped in for Dangal TV’s Mast Mauli, deets inside

While Dangal 2 is known for broadcasting re-runs of the Dangal shows, it is being reported that the channel will begin broadcasting new programs and that new shows are being commissioned for the same.

A new show, Mast Mauli has aired recently and as per sources, Shivanshi Das has been roped in to play a negative shade in the show.

Shivanshi das has earlier given an amazing performance in the show ‘Mann Sundar’ and received a lot of praises for her role.

