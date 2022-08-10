Exclusive! Shivanshi Das roped in for Dangal TV’s Mast Mauli, deets inside

Many new shows are in the pipeline and will soon go on the floor. Some are all set for launches in the coming days. The rest are already on air and entertaining the viewers
Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Mon, 02/27/2023 - 12:59
Exclusive! Shivanshi Das roped in for Dangal TV’s Mast Mauli, deets inside

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the world of entertainment.

We have constantly been at the forefront to keep you updated about all the latest happening in the telly world.

Many new shows are in the pipeline and will soon go on the floor. Some are all set for launches in the coming days. The rest are already on air and entertaining the viewers

Also read -  Exclusive! Kaamna fame actor Ashish Singh roped in for Dangal’s Mast Mauli!

While every day, our diligent scribes are fishing for the latest updates and ongoing events in the industry to bring to our readers, today, we bring to you yet another piece of exclusive news from the entertainment industry.

While Dangal 2 is known for broadcasting re-runs of the Dangal shows, it is being reported that the channel will begin broadcasting new programs and that new shows are being commissioned for the same.

A new show, Mast Mauli has aired recently and as per sources, Shivanshi Das has been roped in to play a negative shade in the show.

Shivanshi das has earlier given an amazing performance in the show ‘Mann Sundar’ and received a lot of praises for her role.

Also read -  Exclusive! Shivangi Joshi reveals her upcoming projects and talks about if she would do a reality show or not

Are you excited for the upcoming episodes of the show?

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates and gossip.
    

 

Dangal TV Mast mauli Dangal 2 Mann Sundar Peninsula Pictures Shivanshi Das TellyChakkar TV news
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Mitul Kansara's picture

About Author

Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Mon, 02/27/2023 - 12:59

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Spoiler Alert! Pandya Store: Shweta and Rishita feel happy as Prerna leaves Pandya house
MUMBAI :Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists...
Spoiler Alert! Kundali Bhagya: Karan and Preeta enjoy their married life; Anjali brings in a twist
MUMBAI :Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya is produced by Balaji Telefilms. It stars Shakti Arora and Shraddha Arya and is...
"Bollywood Mein Aakar Bigad gai hai," say netizens as they troll Rashmika Mandanna on her dressing
MUMBAI:  Also known as the National crush, South beauty Rashmika Mandanna is no doubt one of the major head turners...
Spoiler Alert! Teri Meri Doriyaann: Seerat goes missing, Santosh and Sahiba land in big trouble
MUMBAI:Many new shows are starting up and some are going off air. Starplus is back with a new show called ‘Teri Meri...
Spoiler Alert! Alibaba – Ek Andaaz Andekha – Chapter 2: Marjina tends to Shehzada’s wounds, someone watches them?
MUMBAI: SAB TV is out with an amazing show by Peninsula Pictures, Alibaba - Dastaan-E-Kabul. The show starred Tunisha...
Recent Stories
Rashmika Mandana
"Bollywood Mein Aakar Bigad gai hai," say netizens as they troll Rashmika Mandanna on her dressing

Latest Video

Related Stories
Exclusive! Pushpa Impossible’s Mohammed Saud to enter Dangal TV’s Mast Mauli!
Exclusive! Pushpa Impossible’s Mohammed Saud to enter Dangal TV’s Mast Mauli!
Exclusive! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: sai Barve to reprise the role Surekha Goenka
Exclusive! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: sai Barve to reprise the role Surekha Goenka
Singer Sona Mohapatra criticizes Shehnaaz Gill for supporting Sajid Khan, says “Wished she had some respect for her sisterhood #
Singer Sona Mohapatra criticizes Shehnaaz Gill for supporting Sajid Khan, says “Wished she had some respect for her sisterhood #MeToo”
Bigg Boss 16’s Sumbul Touqeer buys a new house; asks fans for ideas
Bigg Boss 16’s Sumbul Touqeer buys a new house; asks fans for ideas
Asim Riaz makes shocking accusations against Bigg Boss 13 makers for letting Sidharth Shukla win and not him, says “they made it
Asim Riaz makes shocking accusations against Bigg Boss 13 makers for letting Sidharth Shukla win and not him, says “they made it that obvious…”
Did Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Shailesh Lodha take a dig at Asit Kumarr Modi saying, “Kitaab chaapne wala publisher heere
Did Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Shailesh Lodha take a dig at Asit Kumarr Modi saying, “Kitaab chaapne wala publisher heere ki aangooti pehenkar ghoom raha hai…”