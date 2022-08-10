Exclusive! Shivin Narang finally responds to the rumors of him doing THIS reality show! Read for the Full Story!

MUMBAI :Shivin Narang is a well-known personality in the world of television and debuted in MTV’S show Suvreen Guggal – Topper of The Year.

He rose to fame with his performance in the serial Ek Veer Ki Ardaas...Veera where he became a household name.

Shivin is also known for his roles in serials like Internet Wala Love and Beyhadh 2. He was also seen in the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi, where he faced his fears and performed all stunts.

Fans of the actor are very interested and curious to find out about Shivin’s next project. Every year, when the contestants are announced for Bigg Boss, Shivin’s name, is usually at the top of it, But Shivin has never really been a part of the show.

TellyChakkar recently got in touch with the actor and asked him whether he would be keen on doing any other reality shows since his performance in the show Khatron Ke Khiladi, was praised a lot.
Shivin opened up and said, “It’s my strategy to be seen out less and put jokes apart, sometimes to make something great, you have to take the time, and it takes the effort and the hard work and I like that and I want to give my fans, my audience something new, I want to be seen in a new look and new Avatar, they give me a lot of love. Whenever you do a show or a movie, where you are involved in the acting aspect of it, I think we should always aim to do something different, which the audience can enjoy as well”.

When asked about whether he would be open to playing a negative role, he said, “There’s no hesitation, and I think it is the makers who see and envision you in a particular role, and they mould you into it and I have never seen myself in that way but the shows don't only revolve around heroes and heroines but the main thing is, what you are doing and how you are doing it”.

When asked about the rumors of him being a part of a reality show, he said “It's a good thing that people are interested and that they talk, so it’s a good thing to surprise people as well and very soon planning a lot of surprises for them”.

Shivin was last seen in the movie Goodbye.

Exclusive! Shivin Narang finally responds to the rumors of him doing THIS reality show!
