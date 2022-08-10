Exclusive! Shivn Narang breaks his silence on rejecting Bigg Boss and reveals the reason why he has been away from the limelight

MUMBAI: Shivin Narang is a well-known personality in the world of television and had debuted in MTV’S show Suvreen Guggal – Topper of The Year.

He rose to fame with his performance in the serial Ek Veer Ki Ardaas...Veera where he became a household name.

Shivin is also known for his roles in serials like Internet Wala Love and Beyhadh 2.

He was also seen in the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi, where he faced his fears and performed all stunts.

TellyChakkar got in touch with the actor and asked him the reason why he has been rejecting Bigg Boss and why he has been away from the limelight.

Why have you been away from the limelight for so long?

I did a guest appearance on Entertainment Ki Raat – Houseful and it was a great experience. I was also shooting for a web series so I am waiting for the announcement to take place. Next month, fans will get to know something big that I am doing. I am working hard for the audience and fans.

You have been offered reality shows like Bigg Boss earlier but then you weren’t a part of it?

What should I say about it? I know my name is always coming up for it. I believe in destiny. I never thought I would do a show like Khatron Ke Khiladi, but it still happened. It will happen when it has to.

Any particular reason for rejecting Bigg Boss?

These days, controversial shows only work for entertainment and I am not able to do the show because I have had other commitments. It’s the biggest show in Asia and soon, I shall be a part of the show when things fall in place.

You have done a daily show, a reality show and now a game show like Entertainment Ki Raat so how different has been the experience?

In a game show, the child inside you gets alive. You become a competitor and its great fun.

Well, there is no doubt that the fans would love to see Shivin Narang in a reality show anytime soon.

