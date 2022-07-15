EXCLUSIVE! Shoaib Ibrahim and Ayushi Khurana starrer show Ajooni to launch on THIS date on Star Bharat

MUMBAI : TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television.

We all know that popular TV actor Shoaib Ibrahim is all set to be back on small screens after a long time.

The actor has bagged the lead role in Star Bharat's show Ajooni by Film Farm.

Apart from Shoaib, the show also stars Ayushi Khurana who will be romancing Shoaib in the show.

While Shoaib has already made a mark in the television industry with his achievements, Ayushi is a social media influencer, Instagram star, makeup artist and a fashion model.

And now, we have an exclusive update on the show Ajooni.

The show will hit the small screens from 26th July at 8.30 PM on Star Bharat.

Well, as the show's date draws closer, the ardent fans can't wait to see the show.

How excited are you for Ajooni? Tell us in the comments.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

