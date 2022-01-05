Exclusive! Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakkar talk about returning to television, reveal how their vlogs would be shown on TV

MUMBAI: Shoaib and Dipika are among the most loved couples on television and have a massive fan following.

The duo dated for almost five years before they finally tied the knot. They are among the most iconic real-life couples.

The two were last seen together on Nach Baliye Season 8 and were semi-finalists on it.

These days, the duo is busy with their YouTube channel, where they entertain us with their vlogs and give their fans and well-wishers a sneak peek into their lives and what they are up to on a daily basis.

We see their family holidays, how they plan their trips, and Dipika’s talent for cooking.

Shoaib is quite active on social media and keeps posting Instagram reels to entertain the audiences.

( ALSO READ :Breaking: Shoaib Ibrahim to play the male lead in Ashvini Yardi’s next? )

Soon, Shoaib and Dipika would be seen on the television screens as their vlogs will be shown as episodes on QTV.

TellyChakkar got in touch with the couple and asked them about how it feels to be back on television and how their vlogs would be shown.

You had made up your mind to not return to television, but your vlogs will be shown on TV; how does it feel?

Yes, the journey has been amazing. Now, our vlogs can reach people who haven’t seen them because they don’t have internet or do not use mobile phones and prefer television. Even for us, it was a suprise because when QTV told us about it, we were taken a back. We thought we would just go for a meeting and come. Then, when they showed us the AV and the concept, we changed our mind and found it very interesting. Our vlogs will be in episodic form.

Would the vlog be shown as a replica on television or would it be shown in a different way?

They will show it in an episodic form and edit things in a funny way, which would pull the audience towards watching it. Someone who hasn’t watched our vlogs would be able to connect to us through QTV and will come to know about how we are in our personal life. If we can touch and change someone’s life through our vlogs, we would be the happiest.

What is the difference you see between YouTube and television?

Now, we have become so close to our YouTube family that we just start shooting anywhere. It is not possible to become actors in vlogs as everything is real and live.

Well, fans will be excited to watch them on screen again through their vlogs.

For more news and updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( ALSO READ :Good News! Television couple Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar welcome a new member in family )