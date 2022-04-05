Exclusive! Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakkar talk about their expectations from the new concept of vlogs on TV

MUMBAI: Shoaib and Dipika are among the most loved couples on television and have a massive fan following.

The duo dated for almost five years before they finally tied the knot. They are among the most iconic real-life couples.

The two were last seen together on Nach Baliye Season 8 and were semi-finalists on it.

These days, the duo is busy with their YouTube channel, where they entertain us with their vlogs and give their fans and well-wishers a sneak peek into their lives and what they are up to on a daily basis.

We see their family holidays, how they plan their trips, and Dipika’s talent for cooking.

Shoaib is quite active on social media and keeps posting Instagram reels to entertain the audiences.

Soon, Shoaib and Dipika would be seen on the television screens as their vlogs will be shown as episodes on QTV.

TellyChakkar got in touch with the couple and asked them about what expectations they have from this new concept and if they are nervous that their vlogs would be shown on television.

What are your expectations from this new concept?

The expectation is that we reach the maximum audience who are not able to watch TV, and if we can change someone’s life, that would be great. For example, we have people coming to us and saying that they don’t have time to sit and talk to each other, but after watching our vlogs, they have gotten inspired. Since the Ibrahim family sits and eats together, they also do the same. That’s the impact we are expecting to achieve.

Are you nervous that the vlogs will be shown on television?

Whether it's television or YouTube, you reach a vast audience and that’s what is important. The connection we have with our audience on YouTube is so good. I guess on television also, it will connect to people. We know how much we need to show to the audience.

Any message for your fans and well-wishers who would watch your vlogs on television?

We just want to thank all our fans for their love and support. We request them to keep showering love on us. We hope that our vlogs bring some positivity in their lives and that they get inspired by them.

Well, fans will be excited to watch them on screen again through their vlogs.

