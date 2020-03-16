Exclusive! Shoaib Ibrahim to join Star Bharat's show by Film Farm?

Shoaib Ibrahim who was last seen in Colors' Ishq Mein Marjawan is likely to make a comeback on small screens with Star Bharat's show. 

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 06/24/2022 - 11:14
Shoaib Ibrahim

MUMBAI : TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television.

We all know that a lot of TV shows are being made these days.

Mukta Dhond is all set to bring a new show on Star Plus, Saurabh Tewari is also gearing up for a new show on Colors, and there are other channels as well that are all set to come up with brand new shows.

And now, we had previously reported that actor Shoaib Ibrahim is being considered for a lead role in Dangal TV's upcoming show by Frames Production.

ALSO READ: WOW! Shoaib Ibrahim’s sister Saba to get married; Dipika Kakar shares details, READ

There is no confirmation yet but there are strong speculations that the actor might make a comeback on small screens with this show after a long gap.

But now, we have learnt that the actor is being considered for a role for Star Bharat's show by Film Farm. 

No further details are out regarding this development. 

Shoaib has been away from doing TV shows for a very long time now.

The actor is currently concentrating on his home production QALB Entertainment which was recently launched.

Shoaib was last seen in TV show Ishq Mein Marjawan which was in the year 2019.

The actor then started making vlogs and garnered huge praises for the same.

Shoaib has a good amount of followers on YouTube and he makes sure to entertain the fans with his vlogs on a daily basis.

Well, if this news about Shoaib being locked for the Dangal show is true, it will be a pure delight to see him back on screen after su h a long time.

Stay tuned to tellychakkar for all the latest updates.

Also read: WOW! Birthday boy Shoaib Ibrahim receives shoes worth 77k from wife Dipika Kakar

 

