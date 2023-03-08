Exclusive! Shoaib Ibrahim’s Ajooni on Star Bharat to go off–air this month?

MUMBAI: Star Bharat’s show Ajooni is gripping the viewer’s heart with its amazing storyline and chemistry between Ayushi Khurana as Ajooni and Shoaib Ibrahim as Rajveer.

It tells the tale of Ajooni, a lady who will do anything to defend her rights. Rajveer is a member of the powerful Bagga family of Punjab. The Baggas are a deeply traditional and superstitious family, led by Rajveer's father, Ravindra Singh Bagga.

The show has been loved by the fans and it gets praise from the viewers.

The set of Ajooni was also impacted by the fire in the film city, but the cast and crew were safe.

It’s produced by Hemant Ruparel and Ranjeet Thakur under the banner of Frames Production Company Private Limited.

As per sources, the show will be going off air in the month of August and the reason is still unknown.

The show just completed three hundred episodes and the cast and crew had a mini celebration on the sets of the show they played music, there was cake cutting involved and they posed for the media present there.

Shoaib revealed in his vlog that when he came to know that he was going to become a father, he had decided to quit the show but then the makers had convinced him to stay back.

Well, there is no doubt that the fans would miss watching Shoaib on screen and we are sure now the actor would get quality time with his son “Ruhaan”

