Exclusive! “Shooting of Pratigya was all time challenging process for me” Shahab Khan on the most challenging character played

MUMBAI: Actor Shahab Khan has been winning the hearts of the fans over the time cross-platform with his amazing acting contribution. The actor is currently getting some amazing response for his recently released MX player web series Bhaukaal season 2..

Team TellyChakkar got an exclusive chance to speak with the actor Shahab Khan with regard to his acting journey where he also spoke in detail about the most challenging character played by him

Shahab Khan on acting journey

The actor went candid and revealed that it is the love of the audience which has kept him going, he is fortunate enough to get immense love from the fans. The actor also says that he started late in his career but always looks forward to doing something different.

Shahab Khan on types of characters he looks forward to do on digital platform

No doubt the actor has been getting great response for his recently released web series on MX player Bhaukaal season 2 from the fans. The actor says that he is looking forward to doing some great characters on digital platforms. He does not want to be choosy, but he is looking forward to doing some performance-oriented characters on digital platforms.

Shahab Khan on the most challenging characters played by him

On asking about the most challenging shooting process or the character which is played by him that revealed it has to be from the television show Pratigya where the actor had to play a half paralyzed character. It was a big challenging process while playing this character as he has to keep his half body still, but the actor said it was immensely loved by the fans and all hard work paid off.

The actor is currently getting some Great reviews for his show Sindoor Ki Kimat.

