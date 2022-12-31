EXCLUSIVE! Shootout At Wadala actor Sanjay Bhatia opens up about how he resembles his character on Dangal TV’s show; says, “After reaching a certain point in life and crossing the age of 50, every human becomes the same way”

MUMBAI :Sanjay Bhatia is a known actor who has worked in television, theatre, and films. He also does Marathi and Gujarati content. As a Bollywood Film Actor, Sanjay Bhatia is well known for the movies, such as, "Prem Aggan" (1998), "Hate Story" (2012), "Airlift" (2016), Drishyam (2015), Raees (2017), and more. As a director, Sanjay Bhatia is known for directing the movie "99.9 FM" (2005).

He is currently a part of Dangal TV’s Mann Sundar.

How is it being a part of the show Mann Sundar?

“It is going very well and it has been on the top for a good amount of time. We have been getting really good responses and the show is going great. I am really happy with the show. The plot is also very interesting and fun to play with. It is a joint family-based drama and a lot of fun.”

You have been a part of so many shows but do you wish to play stronger characters?

“I am very fortunate to have played a variety of characters in my life. I have played characters from a helpless father to a poor man to a farmer to a police inspector to a corrupt RTO inspector. I have even played negative characters. But this is the first time I am doing a long-running character in this show. Talking about having more contribution to the plot, yes definitely I would like to work on such characters that are more prominent.”

How much do you relate or differ from the character you are currently playing?

“The character is very human and most of the people are such only. After reaching a certain point in life and crossing the age of 50, every human becomes that way. People get angry soon and even cool down quickly too. The person is very attached to his family and cares about them deeply. He just wishes to keep the family intact. He is self-made, so is proud of it too.”

