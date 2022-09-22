EXCLUSIVE! Shourya Lathar to enter Star Bharat's Ajooni

Ajooni is now all set to witness a new entry soon. We have exclusively learnt that actor Shourya Lathar is all set to make an entry into the show. 

Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Thu, 09/22/2022 - 09:23
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television. 

Star Bharat is currently airing some amazing shows. 

Ajooni is one of them that stars Shoaib Ibrahim and Ayushi Khurana in the lead roles. 

The show has hit the small screens almost a month ago and the viewers are in love with it. 

Shoaib Ibrahim's comeback proved to be a huge hit among the fans. 

Also, his fresh pairing with Ayushi has worked wonders. 

We all know that the makers often introduce exciting new tracks and characters to spice up the drama. 

Shourya's entry into the show will definitely spice up the drama. 

How excited are you about it? Tell us in the comments. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

Shoaib Ibrahim Star Bharat Film Farm Ayushi Khurana ajooni shikha chauhan frames entertainment Seema Pandey Abhishek Khanna Charul Bhavsar Shourya Lathar TellyChakkar
